Seth Krocker — Nov. 23, 2019

By -
0
37
seth krocker

Seth Krocker bagged a 7-point buck on the first day of youth gun season, in Tuscarawas County, Ohio on Nov. 23, 2019.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.