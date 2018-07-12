Sheep artificial insemination service offered in Licking Co.

HARTFORD, Ohio — The Licking County Sheep Improvement Association will offer artificial insemination services from Tad Thompson, DVM, of Reproduction Specialty Group, Aug. 18 at the Hartford Fairgrounds.

Service

Producers may directly contact the Reproduction Specialty Group to inquire about semen availability or producers may supply their own semen that they have purchased or collected from their sheep breeds of interest.

There is no requirement on the number of sheep that each producer must bring. Please note that yearling ewes or older are preferred.

Cost

The approximate cost for each ewe is $85/hd. This cost will include facility fees, insemination process, medications, and supplies. Semen will be an additional cost.

To reserve a spot or for information, call Tom Wolford at 740-334-9713.