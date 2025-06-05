Shepherd’s Night set for June 12

MERCER, Pa. — The Western Pennsylvania Sheep & Wool Growers Association (formerly Lawrence County & Mercer County Sheep & Wool Growers) will host its annual Shepherd’s Night program June 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mercer County Penn State Cooperative Extension Office, 463 N. Perry Highway.

The program will include a display/discussion of some fencing equipment/materials that are available for producers to aid in grazing. The featured speaker for the evening will be Steven Campbell, Penn State Extension agronomist, who will be discussing “Grazing & Pasture Management.”

There will be a potluck/tureen dinner. Coffee, cold drink, rolls and butter will be provided.

The crowning of the 2025-26 Western Pennsylvania Lamb and Wool Queen/Ambassador will be another highlight of the evening. Applicants are needed for the contest. Interested individuals should contact Joy Wilson at joyfulmusic4piano@gmail.com or 724-674-0338.

The association includes members throughout western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio, plus a few from southern New York. All are welcome to attend this free event.

For additional information on the grazing program or more information on sheep and goat production, contact Mattie Horchler by email at msh5697@psu.edu or by phone at 724-662-3141 or 724-851-1060.