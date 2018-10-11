Simmental and Angus win at 2018 KILE

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Judges sorted nearly 1,000 cattle to select the grand champion Angus Bull as the supreme champion bull, and grand champion Simmental female as supreme champion female of the 2018 Keystone International Livestock Exposition (KILE).

Tim Schaeffer of Hagerstown, Indiana, exhibited the supreme champion female, JBSF Plenty Foxy 12E. Doug and Donna Full of Woodbine, Maryland, showed the supreme champion bull, DVA Promise 730.

Judges for the breed shows were Ryan Rash, Garrett Lampee, and Allison May.

Other exhibitors of the breed grand champions were:

American British White Park. Grand champion female: David Zepp ,of Westminster, Md.; grand champion bull: Lacey Pombrio of Altona, N.Y.;

Angus. Grand champion female: Kallie Knott of Laotto, Ind.; grand champion bull: Doug and Donna Full;

Charolais. Grand champion female: Alex Prickett, of Markleville, Ind. ; grand champion bull: Matt Bauerlein of Manchester, Md.;

Hereford. Grand champion female: David Hockett of New Palestine, Ind.; grand champion bull: Foggy Bottom Farm of Keymar, Md.

Highland. Grand champion female and bull: Daniel Thorne of Georges Mills, N.H.;

Maine-Anjou. Grand champion female: Samantha Vanvorhis, Bowling Green, Ohio; grand champion bull: Bernie Blystone, Crawford Co., Pa.;

MaineTainer. Grand champion female: Tim Schaeffer, Hagerstown, Ind.; grand champion bull: Kr. Cattle, Mt. Airy, Md.

Red Angus. Grand champion female: Madison Paden of St. Clairsville, Ohio; grand champion bull: Leon Cattle Company of St. Clairsville, Ohio;

Shorthorn. Grand champion female: Tyler Cates of Modoc, Ind.; grand champion bull: John Allen, Butler County;

Shorthorn Plus. Grand champion female: by Addison Walther, Hagerstown, Ind.; grand champion bull: Sadie Compagnola of Northampton Co.;

Simmental. Grand champion female: Tim Schaeffer of Hagerstown, Ind.; grand champion bull: SVJ Farm, Washington Co.;

SimAngus/SimGenetics. Grand champion female: Peter Hoffheins, Adams Co.; grand champion bull: Chet Stem.

All Other Breeds. Grand champion female: Tim Schaeffer; grand champion bull: Whitney Krietz, of Keymar, Md.