Six Ohio communities get funding for abandoned mines

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Mineral Resources Management will eliminate potential hazards and offer new safe spaces for recreation and tourism in six Ohio communities through funding from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program. The projects are pending preliminary eligibility approval from the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.

From a repaired and improved boat dock to new trails and community improvement projects, ODNR is investing nearly $10 million into Athens, Jackson, Muskingum, Summit and Tuscarawas counties.

Glouster Community Development and Revitalization – Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program, Athens County, $2.8 million. The project will focus on four key areas: reclamation and improvements to two downtown buildings in Glouster, improvements to Glouster Memorial Park, construction of three triplexes and a daycare facility and operation of a workforce development program that will provide economic opportunities and trauma-response services that address historical inequities and generational trauma.

Downtown Revitalization and Park Improvements – City of Jackson, Jackson County, $2 million. The goal of this project is the economic revitalization of the Downtown of the City of Jackson. Key components required to achieve this goal involve abandoned mine land reclamation, floodplain enhancement, park improvements, urban trail development, sidewalk and landscape redesign.

Wellston RV Park Path – City of Wellston, Jackson County, $1.84 million.The primary objective of the project is to establish a state-of-the-art RV park on and adjacent to abandoned mine lands that not only honors the region’s mining heritage but also contributes to economic growth, tourism and community engagement.

Putnam Landing Park Boat Dock – City of Zanesville, Muskingum County, $700,000. The main focus of this project is to rebuild a boat launch, located in the Putnam neighborhood, adjacent to downtown Zanesville as part of broader riverfront development and enhancement initiative by the city. The boat launch had previously been damaged by a storm in 2017. This new boat launch will feature safety docks and provide greater access to the lower pool of the Muskingum River. Additionally, it will serve as a scenic fishing access point and will also include an overlook, where visitors can view the city’s skyline as well as take in a view of the river and the Sixth Street Bridge.

Akron-Canton Airport Westside Hangar Development – Akron Canton Airport Authority, Summit County, $2 million. The Akron-Canton Airport is located adjacent to historical mining activities and this project involves the construction of a 12,000-square-foot hangar to enhance year-round airport activities, furthering the support for local business growth and economic development initiatives as part of a larger expansion effort. The demand for secure, short-term and overnight storage is critical for a wide range of aircraft, both for business and private use. This provision ensures the safeguarding of aircraft against adverse weather conditions and unexpected damage, consequently boosting airport utilization rates, improving access for area businesses, facilitating overnight stays in the community, facilitating aircraft preparation for subsequent operations and enhancing regional disaster readiness. The resulting increase in revenue from hangar rentals and associated fuel sales will help sustain ongoing airport operations and reducing reliance on long-term government funding and have an economic impact in Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit and Wayne counties.

New Philadelphia-Roswell Recreational Trail Phase 1 – City of New Philadelphia, Tuscarawas County, $650,600. Phase 1 of the project will convert one mile of a city-owned railroad right-of-way in New Philadelphia into a non-motorized trail. In the intermediary, this one-mile stretch of trail will serve to improve local public health outcomes of the City of New Philadelphia. This phase of the project will also allow for access to AML features abutting the railroad line between New Philadelphia and Roswell, which will be reclaimed in a subsequent phase of the Project.

Each project will need to go through environmental planning and design before final approval by the OSMRE before construction activities can begin.