OSU Extension offering commodity marketing program over five weeks

WOOSTER, Ohio — Ohio State University Extension in Wayne County announced registration is now open for its 2024 Professional Marketer Program. This is an advanced commodity marketing educational series designed to sharpen the marketing skills of beef cattle, dairy and grain producers.

The program is comprised of five sessions, held on Thursdays in February at the Buckeye Agricultural Museum, 877 W. Old Lincoln Way, Wooster. The sessions are scheduled for Feb. 1 from noon to 2 p.m.; and Feb 7, 14, 22 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The series will cover budgets/breakevens, fundamental market analysis, technical market analysis, futures/options contract pricing strategies, the strategic use of insurance products and more. University and private industry experts will provide the content, including Kenneth Burdine, of University of Kentucky; Alan Brugler, of Brugler Marketing and Management; Jack Irvin, of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation; Lindsay Rettig, of Kalmach Feeds; Nevil Speer, an independent consultant; and Chris Wolf, of Cornell University.

The program is limited to the first 45 participants and costs $150 to attend. Registration includes access to all sessions, a binder of program materials and lunch at each session. The deadline to register is Jan. 20. Register online at go.osu.edu/2024ProfessionalMarketer. For questions, contact John Yost at OSU Wayne County at 330-264-8722 or yost.77@osu.edu.