Stark Parks expands e-waste recycling and compost services

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks is expanding its public electronic recycling and composting services by offering two new drop off-locations: Bridgeport Quarry Trailhead on the Towpath Trail in Massillon and at 9700 Cleveland Ave. SE in Magnolia, near Fry Family Park.

These services, possible through partnerships with Summit E-Waste and Rubber City Reuse, are available to the public starting in January.

Last year, Stark Parks collected 12,850 pounds of electronic waste across multiple parks, and 17,045 pounds of compost near the Wildlife Conservation Center at Sippo Lake Park.

Stark Parks’ electronic recycling locations include:

• Sippo Lake Park North, 5712 12 St. NW, Canton, Ohio

• Petros Lake Park, 3519 Perry Dr SW, Canton, Ohio

• Walborn Reservoir, 11324 Price St NE, Alliance, Ohio

• Bridgeport Quarry Trailhead, 3455 Erie Ave. NW, Massillon, Ohio

• 9700 Cleveland Ave SE Magnolia, Ohio, at the corner of Cleveland Ave. SE and Farber Road

Compost locations are:

• Sippo Lake Park West, 800 Genoa Ave. NW, Massillon, Ohio

• Bridgeport Quarry Trailhead, 3455 Erie Ave. NW, Massillon, Ohio

• 9700 Cleveland Ave. SE, Magnolia, Ohio 44643

In addition to these year-round services, Stark Parks will host three special drop-off events where community members can recycle electronic waste to Summit E-Waste and donate gently used items to Goodwill of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio.

Drop-off event days and locations include

• April 22 from 4-7 p.m. at Tam O’Shanter Park, 5055 Hills and Dales Road NW, Canton

• Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at Sippo Lake Park, Perry Township

• Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at 9700 Cleveland Ave. SE, Magnolia

For questions on recycling e-waste, visit summitecycle.com or rubbercityreuse.com. For more information on Stark Parks, visit Starkparks.com/earthday.