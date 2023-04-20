Stark Parks hosting fishing events beginning in April

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks, in partnership with the Stark County Federation of Conservation Clubs and Berkley Fishing Team, is hosting free derby events as part of the 2023 fishing derby circuit.

Kids ages 4-15 can join the circuit with a chance to fish for prizes at derbies held through the spring and summer. Attendance at each derby will earn one entry into a drawing to win a cash prize from the Berkley Fishing Team.

One free fishing pole will be given to each child participating in a derby throughout the circuit by the Stark County Federation of Conservation Clubs while supplies last. Prizes and trophies are awarded at each derby for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in various age groups.

Fishing starts at 8 a.m. for each of the circuit events:

• Jack Cullen Towpath Trail Trout Derby, April 29, St. Helena Heritage Park, Canal Fulton

• Richard Fry Memorial Catfish Derby, May 13, Petros Lake Park

• “Pep” Tamargo Memorial Derby, May 27, Sippo Lake Park-Marina. Pre-registration required. Lunch, trophies and prizes provided by the Berkley Fishing Team.

• Cook’s Lagoon Derby (ages 4 to 15 and seniors), June 10, Cook’s Lagoon

• Sandy & Beaver Canal Derby, Aug. 12, Magnolia Mill Pond

The Night Fishing Derby is July 14 at Sippo Lake Marina for all ages. The entry fee is $5. The Berkley Fishing Team is hosting the Bob Meister Special Needs Derby Sept. 9 also at Sippo Lake Marina. The event is free but pre-registration is required. For more information about the derbies, visit StarkParks.com/Derbies.

If you have a boat, you can participate in the Ranger Bass Tournaments. Registration is $60 per boat for cash prizes (subject to vary), and the proceeds benefit the Ranger Explorer program. The bass tournaments are May 6 and June 17 at Walborn Reservoir. Registration begins at 6 a.m. with fishing from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Advance registration is required for the May 6 tournament. Visit StarkParks.com/Bass for additional information.

The annual Catfish with Cops shoreline fishing tournament is July 29 at Walborn Reservoir. Entry fee is $5 per person.

Sippo Lake and Walborn Marinas will open May 6, weekends only, until Memorial Day weekend. After Memorial Day weekend, marinas will be open seven days a week. Services provided include watercraft rentals, live bait, snack and beverages. Pontoon Boat rides will be offered this summer at Sippo Lake Marina starting in June. Reservations are encouraged.

About Stark Parks

Stark Parks manages 15 parks, four lakes, and over 120 miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails, totaling over 6,800 acres of land.

Stark Parks prides itself on 55 years of innovation, creativity, and serving the Stark County community with the best parks, trails and resources available. For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.