Stark Parks under new leadership

By -
0
285
Catfishing tournament
Colton Wheeler, 9, who is going into fourth grade at Lake Elementary, participates in Catfish with Cops at Walborn Reservoir July 25. He and his father, Jason (right), mother, Mindy and brother Carson, 12, came to Walborn for the catfish event last year. They also enjoy kayaking on the lake, which is part of the Stark County Park District. (Barbara Mudrak photo)

CANTON, Ohio — The Stark County Board of Park Commissioners named Dan Moeglin the new executive director of Stark Parks and named Derek Gordon to the newly created position of deputy director of Stark Parks. 

“We are thrilled today to announce the leadership team that we believe will secure an incredible future for Stark Parks and will build on the legacy of service to the residents of Stark County,” said Denise Freeland, Chair of the Stark County Board of Park Commissioners. 

Moeglin has served as Canton’s City Engineer since 2005. In that role, he has had hands-on experience in park planning projects and has served on the Natural Resources Assistance Council where he is currently vice chairman. 

Gordon currently serves as director of special projects for the Stark County Library, but spent almost five years as Canton’s Parks and Recreation Director. Gordon led a revitalized parks department during his time there. 

Moeglin and Gordon will begin their service on Stark Parks on April 4.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.