Stark Parks under new leadership

CANTON, Ohio — The Stark County Board of Park Commissioners named Dan Moeglin the new executive director of Stark Parks and named Derek Gordon to the newly created position of deputy director of Stark Parks.

“We are thrilled today to announce the leadership team that we believe will secure an incredible future for Stark Parks and will build on the legacy of service to the residents of Stark County,” said Denise Freeland, Chair of the Stark County Board of Park Commissioners.

Moeglin has served as Canton’s City Engineer since 2005. In that role, he has had hands-on experience in park planning projects and has served on the Natural Resources Assistance Council where he is currently vice chairman.

Gordon currently serves as director of special projects for the Stark County Library, but spent almost five years as Canton’s Parks and Recreation Director. Gordon led a revitalized parks department during his time there.

Moeglin and Gordon will begin their service on Stark Parks on April 4.