Stark Parks welcomes spring with variety of activities

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks announced a variety of upcoming spring programs and activities for April.

The April STEAM Teens program, set for 6 p.m. April 9 at the Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake, will explore what happens during a solar eclipse before walking attendees through making a solar eclipse model. Pizza will be provided. The cost is $5 for in-county residents and $7 for out-of-county.

Backyard Habitat: Restoring Ecological Services with Native Plant Gardening will be held on April 11 from 6-7 p.m. Native Roots Nursery of Richfield will be speaking on how to select native plants that will benefit wildlife. This free program is part of the Stark Parks backyard habitat certification program and will be held at the Exploration Gateway Center at Sippo Lake. Registration is required.

Wild for Wildflowers will be held April 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Take a peek into the striking world of spring ephemeral wildflowers at scenic Quail Hollow Park while walking through the woods in search of Skunk Cabbage, Mayapple and Trout Lilies. Registration is required.

Adventure Kids: Wildflower Power is set for April 27. Explore the colors and power of wildflowers at the Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake. Enjoy a story, complete a craft, and venture outside on a trails search for flowers. Adventure Kids is for ages 3 – 5 from 1-2 p.m. and ages 6 – 9 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Registration is required.