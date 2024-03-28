ODNR Division of Wildlife welcomes 13 new officers

COLUMBUS — Thirteen Ohio wildlife officers from the 32nd Wildlife Officer Pre-Service Training Academy were sworn in during a graduation ceremony March 15, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The 13 officers were hired from a pool of nearly 1,000 applicants and completed seven months of conservation law enforcement training.

The new wildlife officers completed 21 weeks of Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training with an additional 10 weeks of specialized training from the Division of Wildlife. Training included law enforcement procedures as well as wildlife and fisheries management, communications skills, ATV and vehicle operations and advanced firearms and self-defense topics.

The newest state wildlife officers, their hometowns and their assignments include

• Alex Almeter, of Randolph, New York, assigned to Greene County;

• Levi Boggs, of Ashville, Ohio, assigned to Gallia County;

• Breyer Ehrnfield, of Zanesville, Ohio, assigned at-large in central Ohio;

• Nolan Johnson, of Marblehead, Ohio, assigned at-large in northwest Ohio;

• Jacob Losekamp, of Oregonia, Ohio, assigned to Hamilton County;

• Chase McDonald, of Manchester, Ohio, assigned to Clermont County;

• Jacob Parker, of Laurelville, Ohio, assigned to Monroe County;

• Payton Phenicie, of New Washington, Ohio, assigned to Wyandot County;

• Joshua Quail, of Crestline, Ohio, assigned to Ashtabula County;

• Adam Stachler, of Celina, Ohio, assigned to Fulton County;

• Brady Stevens, of Toledo, Ohio, assigned at-large in central Ohio;

• Lucas Wildman, of Delaware, Ohio, assigned at-large in southeast Ohio; and

• Kiri Williams, of Martins Ferry, Ohio, assigned at-large in northeast Ohio.

Ohio wildlife officers have statewide authority to enforce wildlife regulations and protect state lands, waterways and property. As state law enforcement officers, they also contribute to public safety in their local areas and Ohio’s great outdoors. Wildlife officers also hold educational programs about conservation and wildlife, perform fish and wildlife conservation duties and provide technical advice and instruction about wildlife management issues, hunting fishing and other outdoor related recreation.

To learn more about Ohio wildlife officers, go to ohiodnr.gov/careers and see the Becoming an Ohio Wildlife Officer icon.