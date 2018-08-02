Stark State and Google partner in new technology certificate program

CANTON, Ohio — Stark State College has partnered with Google to offer a new information technology certificate.

The five-course certificate — designed to be completed online — takes about eight months to complete.

Courses include technical support fundamentals, computer networking, major operating systems, system administration and security.

No prior experience is necessary for the program, which will be available to students this fall.

The first-of-its-kind program features a highly interactive content exclusively developed by Google. It provides a direct route for those who successfully complete the program to get their information into the hands of employers.

Those who earn a certificate can opt to share their information directly with a consortium of top employers looking to hire entry-level IT support specialists, including Google, Bank of America, Walmart, Sprint, GE Digital, PNC Bank, Infosys, TEKSystems and UPMC.

Digital skills

Stark State and two dozen other community colleges in seven states were selected for the online program focused on digital skills. The program is funded through a grant from JFF, a national nonprofit.

Google launched the certificate as an innovative approach to help individuals access IT jobs in the new economy, providing an industry-driven credential with value in the marketplace.

Community colleges play a powerful role in creating economic opportunities for Americans; almost 40 percent of all undergraduates in the United States are educated at two-year schools.