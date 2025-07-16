Stark SWCD celebrates 75 years with a Community Birthday Party

MASSILLON, Ohio — The Stark Soil and Water Conservation District will host a Community Birthday Party to celebrate 75 years of conservation on Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stark SWCD Office parking lot, 2650 Richville Drive SE.

Conservation is a collective effort, and this milestone wouldn’t be possible without the many hands that work together every day to protect natural resources.

The day will include hands-on activities for all ages, native plant sales, educational exhibits and resources, giveaways and more.

Conservation district history dates back to the dust bowl in the 1930s.

Careless farming practices led to one of the worst natural disasters in United States history. As millions of acres of once lush grazing land turned into a dry, dusty, nightmare, it displaced the lives of thousands and left a layer of dirt to blanket much of the Midwest all the way eastward.

The development of soil conservation practices would lead to a country-wide effort with the establishment of community conservation districts. Stark Soil and Water Conservation District was established in 1950, joining the nearly 3,000 conservation districts in operation across the U.S. today.

Today, conservation districts are tasked to work with land owners to promote healthy soils and water through agricultural, stormwater and educational programs.

Whether you’re a longtime supporter or just getting started, there’s something for everyone at the district’s 75th birthday party. Stop by anytime during the event and help celebrate the people, partnerships and progress that make conservation possible.

Follow Stark SWCD on Facebook for event updates or call 330-451-7645 for more information.