Farm pesticide disposal collection events available

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture will be sponsoring three collection events for farmers to dispose of unwanted pesticides.

This year, the collections will take place at the following times and locations:

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 at Fulton County Extension, 8770 State Route 108, Wauseon, Ohio;

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at Perry Coal and Feed, 4204 Main Street, Perry, Ohio,

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at Greene County Fairgrounds, 100 Fairground Road, Xenia, Ohio.

The pesticide collection and disposal services are free of charge, but only farm chemicals will be accepted. Paint, antifreeze, solvents and household or non-farm pesticides will not be accepted.

The pesticide collections are sponsored by ODA in conjunction with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. To pre-register or for more information, contact the Ohio Department of Agriculture at 614-728-6987.