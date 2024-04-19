StarkFresh Grocery Stores offers $50 food vouchers for Stark County seniors

CANTON, Ohio — StarkFresh recently announced the distribution of food vouchers redeemable in-store at either of their Grocery Store locations in Canton and Alliance.

“This voucher program is another example of how we help keep groceries affordable for Stark County residents, especially those who shop at both of our Stark County locations near downtown in Canton and Alliance,” said Tom Phillips, executive director at StarkFresh.

The vouchers are partly provided through federal funding via Ohio’s Healthy Aging program, administered locally by the Stark County Commissioners office. Adults aged 60 and over who are Stark County residents are eligible to receive vouchers that can be used on any food items. Vouchers never expire, so they can be saved and used when needed. Starting May 1, a qualified senior can visit a StarkFresh Grocery Store and sign up after completing a quick survey.

The Alliance store is located at 405 S Linden Ave. and is open Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Canton location is located at 321 Cherry Ave. NE and is open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vouchers are available on a first-come, first surveyed basis.

To find out more about StarkFresh, visit www.starkfresh.org/grocery-store.