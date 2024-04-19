Gardening 101 series continues with Geauga Master Gardeners

BURTON, Ohio — Master Gardener volunteer Karen Wright will lead “Gardening 101 Series Part 3: Working and Maintaining the Garden” May 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Geauga County Extension Office, Patterson Center,14269 Claridon-Troy Road.

The course will cover watering, mulching, weeding and disease and pest management to keep plants healthy all season. Wright grows on two acres and offers seasonal roadside produce sales focusing on native fruits and nuts.

Registration is required for this free class. Call 440-834-4656 to register or form more information.