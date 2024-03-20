State ag leaders discuss water quality

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture recently hosted a discussion with agricultural leaders from Indiana and Michigan about water conservation to improve water quality in the Western Lake Erie Basin.

ODA Director Brian Baldridge joined Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Tim Boring for a Tri-State Water Quality meeting to explore opportunities for a collaboration in the Western Lake Erie Basin watershed.

Many of ODA’s conservation efforts focus on the WLEB through the H2Ohio program. The agency’s initiative reduces phosphorus runoff by giving farmers incentives to implement scientific best management practices.

After ODA presented an overview of the program, Indiana and Michigan directors shared their ideas to protect water sources. Future meetings are currently being planned among the states as a way to continue to address these topics. For more information visit h2.ohio.gov.