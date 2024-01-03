State Grange hosting pesticide applicator class during Pa. Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Grange is set to host a Pesticide Applicator Class during the 2024 Farm Show on Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Monongahela Room of the Farm Show Complex. The program will be open to the public.

Penn State Extension Field and Forage Crop Educator in Dauphin and Perry Counties Ashley Isaacson will lead the event. Isaacson received her bachelor’s degree in Crop Sciences from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and master’s in Plant Science from Penn State. Her areas of focus include integrated pest management, specifically integrated weed management and pesticide education.

The agenda will include how to avoid pesticide mixing disasters, pollinators and pesticides, what’s new in 2024 and perennial weed management. Core credits will be available in some of these sessions.

Interested parties are asked to RSVP to the Pennsylvania State Office at 717-737-8855 or to Carrie Nace at carrie@nsallc.com to ensure seats are available.