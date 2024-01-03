PA Farm Link to hold succession workshop

YORK, Pa. — Pennsylvania Farm Link is hosting its annual farm succession workshop Jan. 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the York HACC Building: 2010 Pennsylvania Ave, York, Pennsylvania.

The workshop is presented by PA Farm Link, in collaboration with Northeastern Risk Management Extension. Often farm families discuss passing the farm business to the next generation, but get stuck on how to proceed. This will help work through some of the myths and stumbling blocks of moving forward with a farm succession and transition plan.

York County speakers and topics include: Dave Marrison, Ohio State University Extension, Farm Succession Planning; Rob Goodling, Horizon Farm Credit, Financial Considerations; Jody Anderson-Leighty, Stock & Leader: Legal Perspectives; PA Farm Link’s Darlene Livingston, Family Communications.

Speakers will answer participants’ questions and plan next steps. A farmer panel will also take place during the farm succession workshop to discuss farm succession with families who have previously gone through the process. A copy of: “Planning the Future of Your Farm” Pennsylvania Edition and lunch will be provided for all registrants.

Registration is required and may be completed online at https://pafarmlink.org/register-fsw-2024/ or by calling 717-705-2121.