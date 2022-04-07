Student Leader Scholarship applications are due May 1

Harrisburg, Pa. — Online applications for this year’s Student Leader Scholarships are due by May 1, 2022. The annual scholarship program recognizes outstanding undergraduate students who are pursuing an education in a dairy-related field. Ten $3,000 scholarships are available through a new partnership between the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, the Dairy Excellence Foundation, and Tröegs Independent Brewing for the 2022-23 academic year.

“This is an annual scholarship program that has helped support and ease the financial burden for students who are passionate about the future of dairy. With only a few weeks left to submit applications, consider encouraging a neighbor or a student you know to apply for the scholarship,” said Michelle Shearer, Workforce Development Manager at the Center for Dairy Excellence. “Our goal is to support students who will ensure the Pennsylvania dairy industry remains vibrant and growing.”

The Student Leader Scholarships are offered annually to provide recognition, encouragement, and financial assistance to outstanding students enrolled in academic programs that support the dairy industry. Undergraduate students and high school seniors entering college in the fall are eligible for the scholarships. One scholarship is specifically designated for an incoming freshman.

“We use a lot of Pennsylvania grain, honey and produce in our beers and at our Snack Bar here at Tröegs,” says founding brother Chris Trogner. “And our cheese collaborations with Caputo Brothers Creamery use 100% Pennsylvania cow’s milk, so our connection to Pennsylvania agriculture already runs deep. These scholarships are a great way to amplify that connection and support the future of the industry.”

To qualify for the scholarships, students must demonstrate a commitment to working in the dairy industry. Recipients are selected based on academic performance, interest in a dairy-related career, evidence of leadership, character and integrity, and application compliance.

“It is encouraging to know that the dairy industry has a long tradition of standing behind, and supporting, the next generation. It is evident through the generosity of these organizations. As a recipient, I am determined to give back to my agricultural community and grow my leadership skills through the opportunities that my education has to offer,” said Victoria Longenecker, a past scholarship recipient and a student at The Pennsylvania State University.

Pennsylvania residents who are full-time undergraduate students currently enrolled in a qualifying field of study or high school seniors who are planning to enroll in a qualifying field of study are given consideration for this scholarship. Qualifying fields of study include dairy and animal science, agricultural marketing and business, nutrition, food science, agriculture and extension education, agricultural communications, agricultural engineering, or related fields.

Students can receive the $3,000 scholarship twice during their undergraduate academic career. Students employed by the Center for Dairy Excellence as an intern or in another capacity are not eligible to apply during the period in which they are working for the Center.

To submit an online application and learn more about the scholarship opportunities, visit www.centerfordairyexcellence.org/scholarships or contact Michelle Shearer at 570-768-8316 or by email at mshearer@centerfordairyexcellence.org.