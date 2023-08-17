Tangled osprey rescued from tree

MINERAL CITY, Ohio — Thanks to community cooperation and concern for wildlife, a distressed osprey was successfully rescued after becoming entangled in fishing line high up in a tree at Atwood Lake.

The rescue mission, led by Atwood Park Staff, Muskingum Watershed Conservatory District Rangers, Dellroy Fire Department and DH Land Clearing, took place near Dellroy, in Carroll County.

A nearby resident noticed the osprey struggling in the tree and alerted local authorities. The osprey had been ensnared in discarded fishing line, leaving it unable to free itself.

Rescuers managed to safely reach the distressed osprey and carefully remove the entangling fishing line. Following the successful rescue, the osprey was transported to Stark Park’s Wildlife Conservation Center where it is being cared for to ensure its health and well-being.

The osprey has a swollen leg where the line was wrapped but is bearing weight on it, “so that is a good sign,” said Stephon Echague, animal care supervisor for the center. If he continues to show improvements, he will be released back into the wild soon, Echague said.

“This rescue serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible fishing practices and the impact on our wildlife,” said John Lewis, Atwood Lake Park Manager, in a statement Aug. 8. “We cannot stress enough how important it is to discard used fishing lines, or other materials properly. We are grateful for the swift response of the community and the dedication of our team in ensuring the safety of this animal.”

Fishing line disposal bins are located at the public launch ramps and various locations at each of the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District lakes. Additionally, residents are encouraged to report any wildlife in distress to local authorities.