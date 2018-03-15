Two-year-old tops Holstein sale, bringing $7,000

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — A senior 2-year-old topped the Pennsylvania Holstein Convention Sale, held March 3 at the Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville, Pennsylvania.

Marfady Doorman Talley-ET, consigned by Anna Ruffaner, Worthington, Pennsylvania, brought a top bid of $7,000 from Sweet-Peas Holsteins, Susquehanna, Pa.

She was sired by Val-Bisson Doorman-ET, and her dam was an Excellent-92 2E, Marfady Shottle Tiara.

The second high seller was DF-Shadyland Slmn Barb-ET, consigned by Samuel Fisher, Bird-In-Hand, Pa. Ferme Garay, Quebec, Canada, paid $4,800 for the June 2, 2017, heifer.

Embryos

A package of six IVF embryos consigned by George De Ruyter, of Outlook, Washington, sold for $4,350 to Jeremy Wadel, of East Waterford, Pa.

Averages

There were 100 live animals sold and seven embryo lots. The live cattle averaged $2,237 per head and the embryos averaged $2,053.

The overall sale volume total was $238,045.

The sale was co-managed by the Pa. Holstein Association and the Southcentral Convention District. Chris Hill served as auctioneer, with pedigrees read by David Lentz.