Tyler County, W.Va. ham and bacon sale

March 12, 2022
Sale total: $82,744.75
BREAD
Average: $462.50
Grand champion: Peyton Headley
Bid: $750
Buyer: Mitch & Jonay Corley
Reserve champion: Abbi Kimble
Bid: $850
Buyer: Eric Vincent, candidate for Tyler County Commissioner
EGGS
Average: $457.50
Grand champion: Peyton Headley
Bid: $950
Buyer: Long Reach FCU
Reserve champion: Garrett Ammons
Bid: $850
Buyer: Linda Hoover, Tyler County BOE
HAM
Average: $25.77/pound
Grand champion: Peyton Hayes
Bid total: $580.50
Buyer: McKinley Architecture & Engineering
Reserve champion: Garrett Ammons
Bid total: $831.25
Buyer: Momentive Performance Materials
BACON
Average: $70.14/pound
Grand champion: Braelyn Nichols
Bid total: $868
Buyer: Mitch & Sandy Wilcox
Reserve champion: Hunter Lamp
Bid total: $675
Buyer: Doak’s Greenhouse
SCHOLARSHIP
Tyler FFA scholarship ham sold for $1,900 to Middlebourne Galaxy
Tyler FFA scholarship bacon sold for $1,500 to Mary L. Dotson
Total of items sold for the scholarship fund: $6,725.25
