Tyler County, W.Va. ham and bacon sale

By -
0
13
Grand Champion Bread
Peyton Headley sold his grand champion bread for $750 to Mitch & Jonay Corley. Abbi Kimble's reserve champion bread sold for $850 to Eric Vincent.

March 12, 2022
Sale total: $82,744.75

BREAD

Average: $462.50

Grand champion: Peyton Headley
Bid: $750
Buyer: Mitch & Jonay Corley

Reserve champion: Abbi Kimble
Bid: $850
Buyer: Eric Vincent, candidate for Tyler County Commissioner

EGGS

Average: $457.50

Grand champion: Peyton Headley
Bid: $950
Buyer: Long Reach FCU

Reserve champion: Garrett Ammons
Bid: $850
Buyer: Linda Hoover, Tyler County BOE

Grand Champion Eggs
Peyton Headley sold his grand champion eggs to Long Reach FCU for $950. Garrett Ammons sold his reserve champion eggs for $850 to Linda Hoover, Tyler County BOE.

HAM

Average: $25.77/pound

Grand champion: Peyton Hayes
Bid total: $580.50
Buyer: McKinley Architecture & Engineering

Reserve champion: Garrett Ammons
Bid total: $831.25
Buyer: Momentive Performance Materials

Grand Champion Ham
Peyton Hayes sold his grand champion ham to McKinley Architecture & Engineering for $580.50. Garrett Ammons sold his reserve champion ham to Momentive Performance for $831.25.

BACON

Average: $70.14/pound

Grand champion: Braelyn Nichols
Bid total: $868
Buyer: Mitch & Sandy Wilcox

Reserve champion: Hunter Lamp
Bid total: $675
Buyer: Doak’s Greenhouse

Grand Champion Bacon
Braelyn Nichols sold her grand chanpion bacon to Mitch and Sandy Wilcox for $868. Hunter Lamp sold his reserve champion bacon for $675 to Doak’s Greenhouse.

SCHOLARSHIP

Tyler FFA scholarship ham sold for $1,900 to Middlebourne Galaxy

Tyler FFA scholarship bacon sold for $1,500 to Mary L. Dotson

Total of items sold for the scholarship fund: $6,725.25

Tyler FFA Scholarship Ham
Tyler FFA scholarship ham sold for $1,900 to Middlebourne Galaxy. The scholarship bacon sold for $1,500 to Mary L. Dotson.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.