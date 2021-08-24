United Dairy Farmers gets $634,000 from USDA to expand ethanol sales

An Ohio company received a chunk of $26 million given out through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.

Cincinnati-based United Dairy Farmers Inc. was awarded $634,000 to expand ethanol sales at its convenience stores and gas stations.

Grants were awarded in 23 states, including Ohio. The projects funded are expected to increase the availability of biofuels by 822 million gallons annually.

The United Dairy Farmers grant will be used to replace 21 fuel dispensers and four storage tanks, and install 13 dispensers at fueling stations in Blanchester, Cincinna, Mason, Sharonville and Delaware, Ohio and Taylor Mill, Kentucky.

The project is expected to increase the amount of ethanol sold by 4.3 million gallons per year. United Dairy Farmers has nearly 200 stores primarily in Ohio, but also in Kentucky and Indiana.

The Higher Blends program has invested $66.4 million in projects expected to increase biofuels sales by 1.2 billion gallons annually since its inception last year. Through this program, USDA helps transportation fueling and biodiesel distribution facilities offer higher ethanol and biodiesel blends to customers by sharing the costs to install fuel pumps, equipment and infrastructure.

