USDA reports show historic unplanted acres

Historically heavy rainfall this year has led to historically high prevented planting acres.

According to an Aug. 12 Farm Service Agency report, farmers reported more than 19 million prevented planting acres this year with 73% of those acres in 12 Midwestern states that have faced heavy rainfall.

This is the most prevented plant acreage since FSA began releasing the report in 2007, and is 17.49 million acres more than reported last year.

An updated U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service acreage report, also released Aug. 12, confirms Midwest planting for several crops was hit harder than originally reported.

This update follows a June 28 NASS report that overestimated the number of acres planted. NASS resurveyed farmers, following widespread criticism of the original report.

In addition to more information from these farmers, NASS used satellite-based indicators and FSA-certified acreage information to update the acreage report.

According to the update, corn acres are down 2% and soybean acres are down 4% from the June 28 estimate.

The new report estimates 90 million acres of corn and 76.7 million acres of soybeans planted as of Aug. 1.

The previous June 28 report estimated 91.7 million acres of corn and 80 million acres of soybeans planted.

A USDA press release also noted the 2.71 million acres of cover crops planted so far, higher than the 2.1 million acres at this time last year.

NASS said during July, it contacted farmers in 14 states, including Ohio, who had reported corn, soybean, cotton or sorghum acreage as not yet planted for the June 28 report. Heavy rainfall this year delayed or prevented many farmers from planting these crops.