Vinton Co. solar farm gets OK

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board Sept. 20 authorized Vinton Solar Energy LLC to construct a 1125-megawatt solar farm in Vinton County.

The Vinton Solar Facility will be located on approximately 1,950 acres of pasture land near McArthur, Ohio. The facility will transmit generated electricity to the power grid.

Transmission lines

The board also authorized AEP Ohio Transmission Company (AEP Ohio Transco) to construct two 138 kilovolt electric transmission line projects.

AEP Ohio Transco will construct the Rouse-Bell Ridge Transmission Line, which will extend approximately 12.7 miles from the proposed Rouse Substation in the southern part of Monroe County to the proposed Bell Ridge Substation in east-central Washington County.

The project will provide additional transmission service to Monroe and Washington counties.

In Sandusky and Seneca counties, AEP Ohio Transco will construct the Buckley Road-Fremont Center Transmission Line, which will begin at the existing Allendale-Fremont Center Transmission Line and run southwest for approximately 16.7 miles before terminating at the proposed Buckley Road Tap in Fostoria, Ohio.

Wind farm shift

In other business, the OPSB transferred the certificate issued for the Hardin Wind Farm interconnection substation from Hardin Wind Energy, an affiliate of Invenergy Wind Development LLC, to AEP Ohio Transco.