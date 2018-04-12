W.Va. mixers to promote local food

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA), with Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College, West Virginia University Extension Services and Blue Ridge Community and Technical College, will hold two Ag Action Network Producer/Buyer Mixers in April.

The events are free to attend. The goal is to encourage buyers and producers to work together to satisfy the demands of local restaurants and institutions with the ultimate goal of increasing the number of products used from in-state producers.

Dates

The first mixer is April 17 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the South Branch Inn, 1500 U.S. Highway 220, Moorefield. Register by emailing Tina Metzer at tina.metzer@easternwv.edu.

The second mixer is April 18 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College, 13650 Apple Harvest Drive, Martinsburg. Register by emailing Morgan Seeley at mseeley@blueridgectc.edu.

Details

For more information or questions, contact WVDA Marketing Specialist Nathan Bergdoll 304-538-2397 or nbergdoll@wvda.us.