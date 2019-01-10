Washington Co. horse is named supreme champion

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Huston’s Belle, exhibited by Joseph Mark Ryburn of Ryburn Homestead, Washington, Pennsylvania, was named the supreme champion draft horse Jan. 4 at the 103rd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.

Winners

Huston’s Belle won the mare 5 years and older class before securing grand champion mare and the best of breed title. Huston’s Belle won supreme champion at the 100th Pennsylvania Farm Show in 2016 as well.

The Percheron best of breed is champ, exhibited by David Hershey from Warriors Mark, Huntingdon Co.

Best of breed for the Clydesdale/Shire was Willow Way Juliette exhibited by Shannon Manning of Gateway Clydesdales from Fairfield, Adams Co.

The champion gelding, stallion and mare in each breed compete to be named best of breed. The supreme champion draft horse is selected from the best of breed Percheron, Clydesdale/Shire and Belgian.

This year, the draft horse halter show was in honor of Linda Landis who passed away last year. Linda and her husband, Lowell Landis, showed horses at the Pennsylvania Farm Show for 24 years.

Show results:

Belgian — champion gelding: BDF Storm’s Bruce exhibited by Don Sherwood of Tunkhannock, Wyoming County; champion stallion: SGF Baton Rouge, exhibited by Sherwood; and champion mare and best of breed: Huston’s Belle, exhibited by Ryburn.

— champion gelding: BDF Storm’s Bruce exhibited by Don Sherwood of Tunkhannock, Wyoming County; champion stallion: SGF Baton Rouge, exhibited by Sherwood; and champion mare and best of breed: Huston’s Belle, exhibited by Ryburn. Clydesdale/Shire — champion gelding: Leabra’s Archie Taylor exhibited by Joseph B. Sibio of Clark’s Summit, Lackawanna County; champion stallion: Gateway Explorer, exhibited by Manning; and champion mare and best of breed: Willow Way Juliette, exhibited by Manning.

— champion gelding: Leabra’s Archie Taylor exhibited by Joseph B. Sibio of Clark’s Summit, Lackawanna County; champion stallion: Gateway Explorer, exhibited by Manning; and champion mare and best of breed: Willow Way Juliette, exhibited by Manning. Percheron — champion gelding and best of breed: Champ, exhibited by David Hershey of Warriors Mark, Huntingdon County; and champion mare: Blackmist Prince’s Surprise, exhibited by Tonya Scholl of Halifax, Dauphin County.