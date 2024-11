COLUMBUS — The Waterways Safety Council will host its next quarterly virtual meeting on Nov. 13 from 9-11 a.m.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Watercraft will discuss ongoing projects and current issues affecting recreational boating in Ohio. The meeting is open to the public and will on Microsoft Teams Live. To join, visit https://rebrand.ly/wscouncil.

For more information, contact Cindy Bellar, ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft, at 614-265-6504.