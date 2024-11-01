Major upgrades unveiled at Van Buren State Park campground

VAN BUREN, Ohio – Year-round reservations are now available at Van Buren State Park, where the Ohio Department of Natural Resources recently upgraded 61 campsites at the campground to include full RV hook-up and other amenities.

The $3.9 million project was a direct result of visitor feedback after the public called for modernized amenities and infrastructure.

Van Buren State Park is a popular destination for equine enthusiasts who want to camp with their horses and take advantage of the bridle trails. The campground also allows for overnight guests to corral their horses at the campsites. There are four bridle trails at Van Buren State Park, totaling approximately 12 miles, that are available for day use.

Construction at the campground started in October 2023 and wrapped up recently this September. One of the major enhancements to the campground was connecting it to the City of Findlay’s municipal water supply. The critical upgrade also resulted in the installation of 11 new fire hydrants along Township Road 218, significantly improving fire safety in the area.

There are now 61 campsites that were upgraded and will be available year-round. Water will be turned off during the colder months. Every campsite is now equipped with water, improved drainage systems and electrical upgrades. The campground also features a brand-new playground, basketball court and a modern dump station for camper convenience. Asphalt paving throughout the campground enhances accessibility, while drainage improvements help maintain the grounds during heavy rain.

For more information about the Van Buren State Park Campground and to make reservations, visit ohiodnr.gov.