Women in agriculture honored at State Fair of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture honored six recipients of the 2024 West Virginia Woman in Agriculture Award during a ceremony on Aug. 11 at the State Fair of West Virginia.

Esther Allen (Marshall County)

Allen is a city girl turned farmer. She and her late husband Gary raised 12 children on a 112-acre family farm. She instilled the love of agriculture in all her children. Allen was a 4-H leader for many years and understands the importance of introducing agriculture to young folks. She raises flowers and vegetables in her greenhouse, makes baked goods and is the president of the local farmer’s market (her true passion), where she has implemented hand-washing stations, children’s activities and monthly events. Esther takes pride in being self-sufficient, from pulling a calf to fixing a fence to planting a garden.

Heather Duncan (Jefferson County)

Duncan was a member of Jefferson High School FFA, earning her American Degree. She attended Wilson College, earning a dual major in equine management/equestrian studies and religious studies. She received the Wilson Equestrian Award for excellence in academics and horsemanship. Heather is married to Michael Duncan Jr. and is raising three daughters on Linden Spring Farm, which consists of 180 acres of corn, soybeans, wheat, hay and pasture. They run approximately 40 Hereford cow-calf pairs. In 2021, Duncan took the position as executive director of the West Virginia Association of Conservation Districts, where she works with conservation districts and farmers to expand conservation in West Virginia.

Cindy Jenks (Hardy County)

Born and raised into agriculture, Jenks knows the hard work that it entails. She takes care of the bookkeeping, planning, scheduling and ordering, as well as the day-to-day animal care, feeding, watering and health issues on Mt. Morgans Farm. Currently, the farm produces pasture chickens, broilers, ducks, heritage turkeys, broad-breast turkeys, rabbits, pigs, sows, piglets and 40 head of cattle. Jenks has worked diligently to sell her meat at farmers markets, retail locations and restaurants in surrounding counties. She was also instrumental in helping build the foundation of the Wardensville Garden Market.

Terri McCoy (Pendleton County)

McCoy was raised on a family farm in Greenbrier County. She showed her first sheep at age 3 and first calf at age 8. She was active in 4-H and FFA. She attended Virginia Tech majoring in animal ecience and received her master’s in reproductive psychology. Terri and husband John McCoy own and operate Brookwood Farms where they maintain 130 purebred Angus Cows, 25 Herefords and 200 crossbred club lamb-producing sheep. They have shown and sold lambs all over the U.S. and in 2023 had the Grand Champion Market Lamb at the Iowa State Fair, Missouri State Fair and the State Fair of West Virginia, all in the same week.

Carol Miller (Cabell County)

Miller has been involved in the West Virginia agriculture community for decades. Along with her husband Matt Miller, she started Swan Ridge Bison Farm in 1993. In addition to 40 bison, the farm is home to pigs, chickens and bees. She sells her bison products locally at the Wild Ramp in Huntington and Call’s Meats in Hurricane. She served in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 2006 to 2018, where she advocated for farmers and moved legislation to strengthen agriculture. In 2018, she was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She is happiest when all three generations of the Miller family are together on the farm.

Corine Powell (Mason County)

An internship with USDA in 1999 led Powell down an agricultural path. She worked in several districts until she found her home in Mason County and married a farmer’s son. She is a strong community leader, key partner, visionary and innovative conservationist. Powell served as the first female district conservationist for the Guyan Conservation District. That work led to improvements in partner relationships, conservation education and innovative approaches to accomplishing conservation on the land. She has certifications such as Nutrient Management Planner, Conservation Planner and Pasture Management Planner, but is most proud of receiving the Capital Conservation Partnership Award.