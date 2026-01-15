Youngtown’s Ford Nature Center hosts Winter Talks lecture series

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Ford Nature Center’s “Winter Talks” Lecture Series is designed to lift the winter blues with a diverse lineup of engaging topics, all presented by knowledgeable and welcoming speakers. Lectures take place in Ford Nature Center’s Education Building, Classrooms A and B, at 840 Old Furnace Road, Youngstown. Coffee and hot chocolate will be provided.

Cost per lecture is $5 per person. Visit reservations.millcreekmetroparks.org/programs/ for more information and to register.

Oak Hill Cemetery: A Virtual Tour

Join Traci Manning, Curator of Education, Mahoning Valley Historical Society, from 10-11 a.m. on Jan. 17 to learn about the history of Oak Hill Cemetery with an image-guided virtual tour. The program will explore several families and individuals interred at the Cemetery and will feature a guide to cemetery and funerary symbols, artwork, monuments and statues. Paid registration due by Jan. 15.

Bigfoot: Do You Believe?

Join local Bigfoot enthusiast, Amy Bue and members of her investigative team from 1-2 p.m. Jan. 17, as they share their own Bigfoot experiences. Learn where Ohio ranks in the number of sightings by state and how many sightings there have been in Mahoning County. Bring your own Bigfoot stories to share. Program is for those 16 and up. Ages 16+. Paid registration due by Jan. 15.

Once Upon a Bedrock: The Story Beneath Mill Creek Park

Join Diana Alexander, Geologist and Mill Creek MetroParks Educator, from 10-11 a.m. Jan. 24 for an immersive geological journey through Mill Creek Park. You’ll explore the formation of the region and get hands-on experience with local rock types. Travel more than 320 million years into the past to uncover the geologic story of Mill Creek Park, discovering how ancient bedrock formed, how Ice Age glaciers shaped the terrain and how these powerful forces created the remarkable landscape we enjoy today. Paid registration due by Jan. 22.

If These Walls Could Talk: Stories of Ford Nature Center

Join Mill Creek MetroParks Educator Diana Alexander from 1-2 p.m. Jan. 24 for a journey through the history and memories of Ford Nature Center. Who once lived within its walls? What stories did they leave behind? And how did this historic home become the heart of the Education Department? Paid registration due by Jan. 22.

Buzzing with Life: Creating Pollinator-Friendly Spaces

Join Alyson Wakeen of Cambium from 10-11 a.m. Jan. 31 to learn how to cultivate habitat for important pollinators right in your own backyard. Ages 16+. Paid registration due by Jan. 29.

Backyard Birds: Windows Into the Wild

The birds at your bird feeder live incredible lives! Join Park Educator Emily Greve from 1-2 p.m. Jan. 31 as she discusses their journeys, behavior and ecology. The discussion will include techniques and tips that can improve your birding at any level. The program is for those 16 and up. Paid registration due by Jan. 29.

The History of Lanterman’s Mill

Join Mill Manager Eric Simione from 10-11 a.m. Feb. 7 for a morning of history and stories about this most iconic Youngstown landmark. Paid registration due by Feb. 5.

Paranormal Evidence at Lanterman’s Mill

Join the Collective Paranormal Research Team from 1-2 p.m. Feb. 7 to see evidence of recent paranormal investigations at Lanterman’s Mill. Review evidence collected and decide for yourself if the Mill is really haunted. Paid registration due by Feb. 5.

The Cookie Table: A Steel Valley Tradition

Join local author and cookie table enthusiast Alice Crosetto from 10-11 a.m. Feb. 14 on a delectable journey through the tradition of a cookie table at every celebration. Paid registration due by Feb. 12.

Youngstown and the Titanic

Join Traci Manning, Curator of Education, Mahoning Valley Historical Society from 1-2 p.m. Feb. 14 to learn about area residents who were aboard the ill-fated RMS Titanic in both First and Third class — their stories, struggles and sacrifices are set against the backdrop of the history of the ship. Explore their legacy and memories as the local area learned of the news and the survivors returned home. Paid registration due by Feb. 12.

Where Are the Bears?

“Where are the Bears?” Did bears ever live in the Bear’s Den area of the park? If so, where did they go? Could bears ever return to Northeast Ohio? Park Educator Emily Greve will discuss the ecology of black bears, the history of their extirpation from our state and potential for return in Northeast Ohio Feb. 21 from 10-11 a.m. This program is for ages 16 and up. Paid registration due by Feb. 19.

Bats: Flying Fiends or Furry Friends?

Bats remain one of the most misunderstood creatures on Earth. Ford Nature Center is out to change that. Join Park Educator Emily Greve from 1-2 p.m. Feb. 21 and use science to bust bat myths in this presentation focusing on bat behavior, physiology and ecology. This program is for ages 16 and up. Paid registration due by Feb. 19.

The Winter Sky and Beyond

Join Curt Spivey, Planetarium Engineer at Youngstown State University from 1-2 p.m. Feb. 28, as he discusses what’s visible in the winter night sky and the latest news and discoveries from the world of space and astronomy. The program will also include a telescope Q&A session. Paid registration due by Feb. 26.