Garland Randall, 1923-2017

NELSON-GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio — Garland “Bill” Webster Randall, 94, died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Middlefield, Ohio.

Born April 5, 1923, in Nelson, Ohio, the son of the late Albert and Nellie (Mills) Randall, he was a lifelong resident of Nelson Township and the Garrettsville area.

He was the last surviving graduate of the 1940 class of Nelson High School.

He married his high school sweetheart, Corolyn Hahn, on Feb. 1, 1946, after returning home from World War II. They were married 67 years, before her death on Feb. 11, 2013.

Mr. Randall worked at Peerless Electric in Warren for many years, and in 1969, he opened his own business, Electric Motor Repair at Nelson Center. He became known far and wide for his knowledge and ability to repair electric motors, starters, alternators, and generators. He worked in his shop five days a week until September 2016 when, because of health, he had to close his business and retire at age of 93.

Mr. Randall also farmed, raising registered Corriedale sheep, and in his later years, made, sold and delivered large round bales of hay.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, surviving four campaigns in the South Pacific during World War II. He also was called to serve his country during the Korean Conflict.

In his younger years, he was 4-H club adviser and a Nelson Township Trustee, and is a member of the Nelson United Church.

Mr. Garland is survived by his daughter, Brianne Finney, and other family members.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sisters, Gladys N. Randall, and Grace Goodsell.

Calling hours will be Sept. 21 from 4-7 p.m. at the Green Family Funeral Home & Crematory Service, 4668 Pioneer Trail at the corner of state Rt. 44, Mantua, Ohio.

His funeral service will be Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. John Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow at Harrington Cemetery, Nelson Township, Ohio, where full military honors will be provided by members of the U.S. Army Honor Guard Team, assisted by members of Mantua American Legion Post No. 193.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Nelson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 210, Garrettsville, OH 44231. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.greenfamilyfuneralhome.com.