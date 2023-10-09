CHARDON, Ohio — Jeanne Marie Huston Rumburg passed away peacefully Sept. 16, after a recent illness.

She resided in Chardon at Maplewood Assisted Living and formerly resided in Sebring, Winona, East Palestine and Homeworth. She was born in Rogers, Ohio, in 1933 to H. Burt and Pauline Finch Huston.

Her family includes her son, Ed (Mary Beth); grandson Dr. Aaron Rumburg (Dr. Anuja Kapil), great-grandson Sahil and daughter Kelsey (Klevi Bejo). She is also survived by brother Donald (Lynda) Huston, sister-in-law Kay Huston and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as many friends.

Her brother, Jim Huston, passed away in 2023. She was married to Dale Rumburg April 2, 1958, and he predeceased her in 2008.

Jeanne graduated from East Liverpool High School, attended Baldwin Wallace and graduated from Ohio State University in Vocational Home Economics. She later obtained a master’s in Guidance and Counseling from Youngstown State University. She taught home economics in Alliance, Marlington and East Palestine. She was also employed by OSU Extension in Ashland County, Canfield area and Columbiana County as a Family and Consumer Sciences Agent before retiring in 1988.

She was an active member of the Salem First United Methodist Church, the Columbiana County Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, East Palestine Eastern Star, The Gamma Phi Upsilon Omicron Society and the Ohio Farm Bureau.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at Salem First United Methodist Church. A time of visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church from 1 to 3 p.m.

She is remembered for her passionate care for those around her, dedication to her community and faith and deep love of sewing and textiles. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts should be made to the Salem First United Methodist Church at 244 S. Broadway St., Salem, OH 44460.

Friends and family may sign the guest register and send condolences online at brownfhonline.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, in Salem.