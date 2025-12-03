SUFFIELD, Ohio — Jack L. Phillip, “Farmer Jack,” was reunited with his loving wife, Sandy, on Nov. 16 (their anniversary), surrounded by his children and sister.

Jack was born April 3, 1943, and was a lifelong resident of Suffield, Ohio, living his entire life on the family farm. He served in the Army National Guard.

A “jack of all trades,” he immersed himself in various occupations and hobbies over the years, including obtaining his pilot’s license, being an operating engineer, truck driver, butcher and finally retiring with over 20 years at the City of Tallmadge street department.

His life’s calling, however, was to be a steward of the earth. Farming and gardening were Jack’s way of caring for the land.

The soil, he believed, was first and foremost in the pursuit of healthy nutrition. Not only did he educate himself, but loved to share his knowledge with others, which led to the formation of many friendships. He was quick to acknowledge that he had much to learn.

For Jack, knowledge and a strong work ethic were more important than acquiring money and material possessions.

His children might have described him as a bit stern, but they are thankful to him for putting them on the path to being productive and independent. Jack was quite witty and personable, and if he met you once, he remembered you forever. He was generous with his homegrown goods and loved nothing more than tending to his livestock.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, John and Leatrice Fulop and his wife, Sandy. He is survived by his children; Gail (Rob) Reinhart, Rebecca (Kyle) Scott, Jason Phillip, Jared (Julie) Phillip, Jacob (Diana) Phillip, Elizabeth (Sam) Vence and Joyce (Jamie) Springstube; and his sister, Jean Einloth (Dale).

He also leaves 14 grandchildren: Ethan and Evan Reinhart, Erika and Emily Scott, Claire, Kacey and Andrew Phillip, Ben and Madolyn Phillip, Lydia and Isabel Vence, and Greyson, Lily, and Gavin Springstube; nephews, Mike Einloth, David (Stacie) Einloth and kids; and niece Brenda (Kevin) Watson and kids.

The family extends a sincere thank you to Nurse Kellie Armbruster for her compassion and care.

Burial was held privately. A memorial service will be held Dec. 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Suffield Community Room, 1256 Waterloo Road, Mogadore, OH 44260.