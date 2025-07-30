POLAND, Ohio — George W. Houk, 72, of Poland, passed away unexpectedly July 19, 2025, at the family farm doing what he loved.

He was born March 11, 1953, in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late G. Albertus and Dr. Irene (Miller) Houk. The family moved into their forever home, on the farm, the day that they brought him home from the hospital.

George was a lifelong resident of Springfield Township, graduating from Springfield Local High School in 1971. After a short stint at YSU, he went to Ohio State University where he graduated with both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in agricultural education. While at Ohio State University, he was part of the Ohio State Marching Band (TBDBITL) and marched with them in the Rose Bowl parade. Being involved with TBDBITL also meant that his parents made many trips to campus. One such trip resulted in Dr. Irene experiencing the “Beat Michigan Lunch” at the union, a tradition that he lovingly carried on with his family, sour cherries and all.

George married his wife, the former Kathleen Shepherd, on June 15, 1974. After she earned her doctor of dentistry degree from Ohio State University in 1977, the couple returned home to the Houk family farm where George farmed alongside his father until his death in 1986. Dr. Kathy, along with her mother-in-law Dr. Irene, practiced dentistry, at their office, connected to the farm house.

In addition to his daily farming responsibilities, George also worked as a crop insurance adjuster for Rain and Hail. For the past several years, he kept saying that this was “really it,” he was “going to retire,” but George loved the people and the relationships that he built too much to say good-bye.

George was truly one in a million. His passions and knowledge were limitless, and he never met a stranger. e built lifelong friendships through his involvement in so many organizations, including the Youngstown Photographic Society (Camera Club), photographing several Civil War reenactments and photographing events for EZ Street Productions.

Along with photography, a huge part of George’s heart belonged to the Canfield Fair. A fair enthusiast, George grew up showing animals at the fair through 4-H and also served as the Junior Fair Board president. The Canfield Fair was in George’s blood, a love that he shared with his entire family. For the past 20 years, George served as the official “Canfield Fair Photographer,” a job that filled his hours with running from event to event but filled his heart even more. George truly loved people, and he loved capturing the special moments that unfolded each day at the fair. Due to his passion for photography, local history and people, he was very instrumental in creating the Mahoning County Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2022 through the Mahoning County Agricultural Society. He also enjoyed being a member of the Canfield Harness Horseman’s Association.

While George could almost always be found with a camera in his hand, he was involved in so many additional aspects of the Canfield Fair. For 30+ years, he served as an advisor for the Springfield Booster Boys (the club that he was a member of growing up). Through 4-H, George mentored thousands of youths, and he firmly believed in having the kids take ownership and responsibility for their projects. He was also an advocate for the 4-H’ers to learn how to properly conduct club meetings and how to speak to people. He also spent many hours judging for 4-H, at both the local and state levels. He wanted to share every last bit of knowledge that he had with anyone that was willing to listen, and he truly loved working with “the kids.”

George’s passion for service to others extended well beyond the Canfield Fair and 4-H. He was an integral part of the Springfield Ruritan’s Club, and you could often find him in the fry trailer, because he truly believed in the Ruritan’s mission and wanted to support as many students as possible with scholarship money to pursue their dreams.

George spent many years serving on the Springfield Board of Education, another testament to his passion for service and supporting education. Another one of his passions was sports, although he always said he had to be “playing, coaching or photographing” the sport, because he couldn’t just sit and watch. He was often found on the sidelines of many Springfield Local or South Range sporting events, photographing for Magic Moments Photography. An excellent photographer, he was an even better coach. Affectionately known as “Coach Papa,” George spent many seasons coaching softball, baseball and soccer and he relished being the team “Papa.” He related so well to the kids and always wanted them to learn something and have fun. His motto was always, “You are either winning, or you are learning.”

George was a lifelong member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in New Springfield, until it closed in 2018. Losing the only church that you’ve ever known is not easy, but God led him and his family to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Leetonia. George and his family joined in 2021, and quickly became very active in the church, where he will always be remembered for photographing church events.

In his spare time, George loved to ski and fish. He rarely passed up an opportunity to go on a fishing adventure or hit the ski slopes and loved sharing these special interests with family and friends. He was also a member of the Northeast Ohio Forestry Association and was a strong advocate for the forestry workdays and the youth Forestry Camp. Additionally, he enjoyed learning about shiitake mushrooms and built a small shiitake mushroom production. George was also an avid producer of maple syrup and loved sharing this passion of collecting and boiling sap with the family, a tradition that first began in the woods with his father. He was a member of the Argus Masons and the Ohio Farm Bureau Association, loved blacksmithing and was a member of the Western Reserve Blacksmiths’ Association.

He will be forever missed by his wife of 51 years, Kathy, along with his daughters Annie Houk (James) Moore and Katie Houk (Aaron) Denney. His memory will always be cherished by his grandchildren, James and John Moore and “Papa’s special helpers,” Julianna Irene Moore and Chloe Kay Denney. Also left to cherish his memory are his sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Larry Helle and nieces Beth (Dan) Catlos and Miriam (Keven) Maughan and nephew Don (BethAnn) Helle; great-nieces and nephews Abigail, Rebecca and Benjamin Catlos, Kendall and Ryan Maughan and Courtney, Lindsay and Ashley Helle and siblings-in-law John (Sandy) Shepherd, Robin (Steve) Pusztay and Frederick Shepherd, along with many cherished cousins and friends.

George was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Miriam Ada.

In lieu of flowers, the family has established the George Houk Agricultural and Natural Resources Scholarship Fund at Farmer’s National Bank. Additionally, the family is looking to establish a special award at the Canfield Fair in the Grain Department.

Calling hours will be July 31 from 4-8 p.m. at The Barn at Firestone Farms, 1501 Eisenhower Blvd. in Columbiana. Pastor Kari Lankford will be officiating the funeral service Aug. 1, beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Leetonia with calling hours from 10-11 a.m., also at the church.

Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana is handling the arrangements. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.