Roger S. Winchell, 1926-2018

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio — Roger S. Winchell, 91, died Sunday March 18, 2018, at UH-Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio.

Born in Canton, Ohio, on April 4, 1926, he had been an area resident since 1956, and was a 1945 graduate of Mantua-Center School. During World War II, he served with honor in the U.S. Army.

Mr. Winchell was a school bus driver for Hiram Village from 1959-1962, and he was a milk tester for DHI, and a field man for Milk Marketing Inc., Dairy Farmers of America, DMS and Dairyman’s.

He was a former member of James A. Garfield School board, where he also had served as president. His memberships included the National Holstein Association, Portage Soil and Water Conservation District, Portage County Dairy Committee, and board member of Ohio AG Services. He was named the county’s Honorary Dairyman in 1981, and also received its Friend of Portage County Dairyman award.

Mr. Winchell was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Garrettsville.

On Sept. 21, 1946, he married his wife Virginia who preceded him in death in 2011. He was also preceded in death by his son John Winchell; mother Anna and stepfather Harold Wolff, and special family Elmer and Emma Frost.

He is survived by his children David Winchell and Beverly Sorrick, both of Garrettsville; siblings Paul Wolff of Kent, David Wolff of Mantua, and Jo Ann Bacy of Ravenna; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be Thursday, March 22, from 5-8 p.m. at the Green Family Funeral Home & Crematory Service, 4668 Pioneer Trail, at the corner of state Route 44, Mantua, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be March 23, 11 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 10692 Freedom Street, Garrettsville, Ohio. Officiating will be Rev. Steve Zeigler.

Final resting place will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, with military honors provided by U.S. Army Honor Guard Team. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Portage County Animal Protective League.

A video tribute, condolences and memories may be viewed at www.greenfamilyfuneralhome.com.