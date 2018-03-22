Performance test bull sale March 30

ROCK SPRINGS, Pa. — The 45th Performance-Tested Bull Sale will be held March 30, at noon, at Pennsylvania’s Livestock Evaluation Center in Rock Springs, Centre County.

Consignors will offer 103 bulls that completed a 112-day evaluation. They also passed a breeding soundness exam. Top bulls from each breed are in sale order as follows.

Angus. Consigned by Alexis Cash of York County; adjusted yearling weight 1,382 pounds; average daily gain 5.13 pounds; adjusted loineye 13.9 square inches; 63 Angus will sell.

Simmental. Consigned by Lady Bug Farm, Middleport, New York; adjusted yearling weight 1,406 pounds; ADG 5.37 pounds; adjusted loineye 14.0 square inches; 13 Simmentals will sell.

Hereford. Consigned by Slayton’s Beardance Farm, Bedford County; adjusted yearling weight 1,340 pounds; average daily gain 4.58 pounds; adjusted loineye 14.6 square inches; 12 Herefords will sell.

Red Angus. Consigned by Country Acres Farm, New Windsor, Maryland; adjusted yearling weight 1,400 pounds; average daily gain 4.62 pounds; adjusted loineye 13.4 square inches; Seven Red Angus will sell.

Fleckvieh Simmental. Consigned by Elk County Simmentals, Elk County; adjusted yearling weight 1,355 pounds; average daily gain 4.58 pounds; adjusted loineye 15.0 square inches.

Charolais. Consigned by Smeal Farms, Clearfield County; adjusted yearling weight 1,243 pounds; ADG 4.98 pounds; adjusted loineye 13.2 square inches.

Shorthorn. Consigned by Bomgardner’s Shorthorns, Lebanon County; adjusted yearling weight 1,148 pounds; ADG 4.23 pounds; adjusted loineye 13.6 square inches.

SimAngus. Consigned by Messick Farms, Dauphin Co.; adjusted yearling weight 1,343 pounds; ADG 4.81 pounds; adjusted loineye 14.5 square inches; Four SimAngus sell.

Shorthorn Plus. Consigned by Bomgardner’s Shorthorns, Lebanon Co.; adjusted yearling weight 1,244 pounds; ADG 3.71 pounds; adjusted loineye 14.6 square inches.

Catalogs featuring final weights and performance information, and videos of the bulls are available at livestockevaluationcenter.com. The auction will be streamed on cowbuyer.com.

Additional events include a trade show and the Pa. Angus Finest Female and Simmental female consignment sales following the bull sale.