KENSINGTON, Ohio— Zebediah L. Snyder, 17, of Kensington, died April 13, 2023, in Salem Regional Medical Center following a short illness.

He was born Feb. 18, 2006, in Salem to Vernon and Melissa (Sanor) Snyder. He was a junior at United Local High School where he was treasurer of the FFA. He was a member of the Sticks and Stones 4-H Club, where he raised market turkeys and hogs, and Boy Scout Troop 150 in Minerva, where he was a Life Scout and fifth year pipestone holder.

He was a lifetime member of the New Alexander Christian Church where he was a junior deacon. He worked for the Minerva Dairy, in Minerva. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trucks, the outdoors and hanging out with his friends.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Emma Snyder, of Minerva; a brother, Gabe Snyder, of Kensington; maternal grandmother, Darlene Sanor, of East Rochester; paternal grandparents, Walter and Linda Snyder, of Hanoverton; nephew, Brantley Cox, of Minerva. He is preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Leroy Sanor.

The funeral service is April 20 at 5 p.m. at the New Alexander Christian Church, 7665 Rochester Road, East Rochester, Ohio.

Arrangements were handled by Gotschall Hutchison Funeral Home, Minerva.