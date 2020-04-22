3-Day Coconut Cake
Submitted by: Ruth Schnell of Chicora, PA
Yield: 1 cake
FIRST DAY: Filling
- Mix together:
- 2 cups coconut
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 1 cup sour cream
- Refrigerate
SECOND DAY: Cake & Frosting
- I use a cake mix, usually white, and bake in layers, according to directions on the box. Let cool and split into layers.
- Spread coconut filling between layers.
- For frosting mix together:
- Mix 1 cup sour cream and one
- 9 oz. container of whipped topping.
- Sprinkle with more coconut.
- Seal in an airtight cake container REFRIGERATE.
THIRD DAY:ENJOY!
Note: At Christmastime, I make cupcakes for snow ball desserts
