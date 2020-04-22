3-Day Coconut Cake

By -
0
32

3-Day Coconut Cake

Submitted by: Ruth Schnell of Chicora, PA
Yield: 1 cake

FIRST DAY: Filling

  1. Mix together:
    • 2 cups coconut
    • 1 1/2 cups sugar
    • 1 cup sour cream
  2. Refrigerate

SECOND DAY: Cake & Frosting

  1. I use a cake mix, usually white, and bake in layers, according to directions on the box.  Let cool and split into layers.
  2. Spread coconut filling between layers.
  3. For frosting mix together:
    • Mix 1 cup sour cream and one
    • 9 oz. container of whipped topping.
    • Sprinkle with more coconut.
  4. Seal in an airtight cake container REFRIGERATE.

THIRD DAY:ENJOY!

Note: At Christmastime, I make cupcakes for snow ball desserts

