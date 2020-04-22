Sweet Potato Fluff
Ingredients:
- 3 cups cooked & mashed sweet potatoes
- 1 cup white sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 cup flaked coconut
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/3 cup all purpose flour
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 1/3 cup butter
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Mix the mashed sweet potatoes, white sugar, eggs, 1/2 cup butter, vanilla and flaked coconut.
- Place in heatproof 2 quart casserole dish. With a fork, mix the brown sugar, flour, pecans and remaining 1/3 cup butter. Sprinkle over top of potato mixture.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
