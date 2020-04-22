Sweet Potato Fluff

Sweet Potato Fluff

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups cooked & mashed sweet potatoes
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1 cup flaked coconut
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/3 cup all purpose flour
  • 1 cup chopped pecans
  • 1/3 cup butter

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Mix the mashed sweet potatoes, white sugar, eggs, 1/2 cup butter, vanilla and flaked coconut.
  3. Place in heatproof 2 quart casserole dish. With a fork, mix the brown sugar, flour, pecans and remaining 1/3 cup butter. Sprinkle over top of potato mixture.
  4. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

