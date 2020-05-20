8-Layer Mexican Fiesta Dip

8-Layer Mexican Fiesta Dip

Courtesy of : Cleveland Clinic

Ingredients:

  • 1 can refried beans
  • 1 fresh avocado, peeled and cubed
  • 1 pkg. sour cream, 12 oz.
  • 1 jar salsa, 12 oz.
  • 1 packet taco seasoning
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 bag shredded lettuce
  • 1 can sliced black olives, 6 oz. (drain and rinse)
  • 1 lb. lean ground beef or turkey

Directions:

  1. Cook meat and add 1/2 packet of taco seasoning. Taste and add remainder of packet if needed.
  2. Spread the refried beans on the bottom of a clear glass bowl, and then layer the following: meat, avocado, salsa, sour cream, lettuce, cheese and olives.
  3. Serve and enjoy!

