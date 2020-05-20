Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros
Yield: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

  • 4 large EGGS
  • 1 tsp. canola oil
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tsp. each ground cumin and dried oregano
  • 1/8 tsp. salt
  • 1 Tbsp. no-salt-added tomato paste
  • 1 Tbsp. roasted, diced green jalapeno pepper
  • 1 can (14 oz.) diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 4 small corn tortillas, approximately 6” wide
  • 1/4 cup crumbled fat-free feta cheese
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro
  • 4 lime wedges
  • black pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet set over medium-high heat. Cook onion and garlic for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring often, or until softened. Stir in cumin, oregano, salt, tomato paste and jalapeno chilis for 1 minute or until combined. Add tomatoes with juice; Reduce heat to medium-low and Simmer for 2 to 3 minutes or until slightly thickened. Remove skillet from heat and cover to keep warm.
  2. Bake tortillas in single layer on large baking sheet in preheated 400ºF oven for 7 to 10 minutes or until crispy.
  3. For Sunny-Side Up, Over-Easy or Over-Hard Eggs: Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Break eggs and slip into skillet one at a time. Immediately reduce heat to low. Cook eggs for about 5 minutes or until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard. Serve as is or flip eggs over carefully and cook to desired doneness.
  4. Sprinkle eggs lightly with salt and pepper. Spoon warm sauce evenly over tortillas on four plates. Top each tortilla with fried egg and sprinkle with feta and cilantro.
  5. Serve immediately with lime wedges.

