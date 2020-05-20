Huevos Rancheros
Yield: 4 Servings
Ingredients:
- 4 large EGGS
- 1 tsp. canola oil
- 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
- 1 small garlic clove, minced
- 1 tsp. each ground cumin and dried oregano
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1 Tbsp. no-salt-added tomato paste
- 1 Tbsp. roasted, diced green jalapeno pepper
- 1 can (14 oz.) diced tomatoes, undrained
- 4 small corn tortillas, approximately 6” wide
- 1/4 cup crumbled fat-free feta cheese
- 1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro
- 4 lime wedges
- black pepper to taste
Directions:
- Heat oil in large nonstick skillet set over medium-high heat. Cook onion and garlic for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring often, or until softened. Stir in cumin, oregano, salt, tomato paste and jalapeno chilis for 1 minute or until combined. Add tomatoes with juice; Reduce heat to medium-low and Simmer for 2 to 3 minutes or until slightly thickened. Remove skillet from heat and cover to keep warm.
- Bake tortillas in single layer on large baking sheet in preheated 400ºF oven for 7 to 10 minutes or until crispy.
- For Sunny-Side Up, Over-Easy or Over-Hard Eggs: Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Break eggs and slip into skillet one at a time. Immediately reduce heat to low. Cook eggs for about 5 minutes or until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard. Serve as is or flip eggs over carefully and cook to desired doneness.
- Sprinkle eggs lightly with salt and pepper. Spoon warm sauce evenly over tortillas on four plates. Top each tortilla with fried egg and sprinkle with feta and cilantro.
- Serve immediately with lime wedges.
