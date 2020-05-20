Horchata

Horchata

This sweet and creamy beverage pairs well with spicy food.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup white rice, long-grain uncooked
  • 5 cups water
  • 1/2 cup milk, 1%
  • 1/2 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2/3 tablespoon ground cinnamon

Directions:

  1. Pour the rice and water into the bowl of a blender; blend until the rice just begins to break up, about one minute. Let rice and water stand at room temperature for about three hours.
  2. Strain the rice water into a pitcher and discard the rice. Stir the milk, vanilla, cinnamon, and sugar into the rice water. Chill and stir before serving over ice.

