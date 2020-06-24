Aguas Frescas Cucumber and Lime
Ingredients:
- 2 medium Cucumbers peeled and sliced
- 5 cups water divided
- 1 Lime with peel wedged
- 1 cup Ice
Directions:
- Combine cucumbers with 3 cups of water in blender until liquefied.
- Using a strainer over the mouth of a 2 quart pitcher, pour half of cucumber mixture slowly to strain the liquid. Add the wedges of a lime to the other half of cucumber mixture in blender. Blend together for a few seconds untill chopped up into medium pieces. Note: Blending the lime longer or into smaller pieces may give a bitter taste.
- Pour the remaining mixture over strainer. Add 2 cups of water and ice into the pitcher and stir well.
- Serve or store in refrigerator up to 2 days.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!