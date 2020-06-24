Almond Milk Cooler
Ingredients:
- 1 2/3 cups blanched almonds
- 3 cups skim milk
- 1 tsp. lemon zest
- 3 tbsp. light agave nectar
- 10 ice cubes
Directions:
- Bring the almonds, milk, and lemon zest to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Cook for 5 minutes, then remove from the heat.
- Transfer the almond mixture to a blender. Remove the middle spout from the lid, place a towel over the hole, and puree the almond mixture until smooth.
- Stir in the agave nectar, and add the ice cubes. Process until smooth, and whip until frothy. Chill in clear glasses for an hour or until cold, then serve.
