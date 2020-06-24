Aguas Frescas Watermelon and Lime
Ingredients:
- 5 cups seedless watermelon cubed
- 3 cups water divided
- 5-6 mint leaves
- 1 lime sliced for garnish
- 1 cup Ice
Directions:
- Combine watermelon, 1 cup of water, and mint leaves into a blender until liquefied.
- Pour the watermelon mixture into a 2 quart pitcher, add 2 cups of water and ice, stir together.
- Garnish the drink with thinly sliced lime rings and enjoy.
- Serve or store in refrigerator up to 2 days.
Tip: Use a strainer when pouring the liquefied watermelon into the 2 quart pitcher for a thinner consistency.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!