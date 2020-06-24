Aguas Frescas Watermelon and Lime

Ingredients:

  • 5 cups seedless watermelon cubed
  • 3 cups water divided
  • 5-6 mint leaves
  • 1 lime sliced for garnish
  • 1 cup Ice

Directions:

  1. Combine watermelon, 1 cup of water, and mint leaves into a blender until liquefied.
  2. Pour the watermelon mixture into a 2 quart pitcher, add 2 cups of water and ice, stir together.
  3. Garnish the drink with thinly sliced lime rings and enjoy.
  4. Serve or store in refrigerator up to 2 days.

    5. Tip: Use a strainer when pouring the liquefied watermelon into the 2 quart pitcher for a thinner consistency.

