Honey-Orange Ginger Fizz
Yield: 4 Servings
For Honey Berry Syrup:
- 1/2 cup blueberry honey
- 1/2 cup filtered cold water
- 2 cups 100% orange juice
- 1/4 cup fresh ginger root, peeled and minced
- 2 cups fresh stawberries, thinly sliced
- 3 cups sparkling water, chilled
For Garnish:
- 4 fresh orange slices
- 1 cup fresh strawberries, thinly sliced
- 4 large fresh mint sprigs
Directions:
- For Honey Berry Syrup: Place blueberry honey, filtered water, orange juice, ginger root and 2 cups sliced strawberries in a small saucepot. Bring to a gentle boil then reduce to a simmer. Let simmer approximately 5 minutes.
- Remove saucepot from heat, then smash all the strawberries in the saucepot to a pulp, with a spoon, and allow mixture to cool to room temperature.
- Once cooled, strain through a super fine mesh strainer or dampened cheesecloth into a bowl, using a spoon to push on the solids to extract as much of the liquid, color and flavor as possible. Place the honey berry syrup in the refrigerator to chill. Discard any solids in the strainer.
- Pour equal amounts of the chilled honey berry syrup into each of the 4 serving glasses, and then pour 3/4 cup sparkling water into each glass. Add one orange slice, 1/4 cup sliced strawberries and one fresh mint sprig to each glass and stir. Top off each glass with ice cubes.
- Serve and enjoy!
