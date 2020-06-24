Place the mint in the bottom of a glass or pitcher. Use a muddler or wooden spoon to crush up the mint leaves and release their flavor. Add the lemon juice, water, and simple syrup. Let it steep for 15 minutes, then remove the mint, adding additional fresh mint leaves for garnish. If you want more mint flavor, add another set of muddled mint. Serve over ice and enjoy!

NOTE: Simple syrup is just equal parts sugar and water. Microwave it and stir until the sugar dissolves, then chill in the refrigerator.

