Angel Food Cake Supreme Champion Recipe
Ingredients for Cake:
- 1 cup cake flour
- 1 ¼ cup powdered sugar
- ¼ cup ground walnuts
- 1 ¾ cups egg whites, room temperature
- 1 ½ teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon flavoring
Ingredients for Pumpkin Filling:
- 2 cups canned pumpkin pie filling
- ½ cup evaporated milk
- ½ cup superfine sugar
- ¼ cup cornstarch, for thickening
Ingredients for Pumpkin Frosting:
- 2 16 oz. containers frozen whipped topping
- 2 4-serving size boxes butterscotch instant pudding and pie filling
- ½ cup milk
Directions:
- Sift cake flour & the powdered sugar. Stir in ground nuts. Set aside in a medium bowl. In bowl of a stand mixer, beat egg whites until foamy. Add salt, cream of tartar & flavoring. Beat on high. Gradually add in sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, until all sugar has been incorporated. Beat until stiff peaks form. Gradually fold in flour mixture.
- Pour in to a tube pan and bake at 375 degrees for 30-35, or until done. Cool completely. When cooled, split cake into 2 layers. Place bottom layer on cake board, cover with even layer of filling, top with cake layer, and frost with pumpkin frosting. Decorate with frostings, filling, pecans, or as desired.
Directions for Pumpkin Filling:
- Combine pumpkin, milk, sugar and cornstarch in a pan and stir together. Bring to a boil. Mix in whisking to remove the lumps. Stir constantly over heat, until desired consistency is reached.
Directions for Pumpkin Frosting:
- Combine in a bowl until well mixed, frost cake as instructed above.
